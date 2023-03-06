UrduPoint.com

FDA Seals Offices Of Five Illegal Colonies, 14 Plots

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

FDA seals offices of five illegal colonies, 14 plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed sales offices of five illegal colonies on Narwala Road and 14 plots in Madina Town over their illegal commercial use.

FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of five housing schemes including Sarbuland City, Pacific City, Maqbool Town, Eman Villas and Azafi Abadi on Narwala Road, as these colonies were developed without completing code requirements.

Meanwhile, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya found illegal commercial use of 14 plots in Madina Town including Plot No.56 Chenab Market, Plot No.8.Z.J, 10.Z.J, 16.Z.J, 18.Z.J, 3.X.ISR, 5.X.ISR, 9.X.ISR, 21, 23, 50, 67.X.ISR, 42.X.19 and KSR-11X. Therefore premises of these plots were sealed and further action against their owners was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Progress Imtiaz Ali Sunday Market Housing

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

46 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.