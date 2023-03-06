FDA seals offices of five illegal colonies, 14 plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed sales offices of five illegal colonies on Narwala Road and 14 plots in Madina Town over their illegal commercial use.

FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales offices of five housing schemes including Sarbuland City, Pacific City, Maqbool Town, Eman Villas and Azafi Abadi on Narwala Road, as these colonies were developed without completing code requirements.

Meanwhile, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya found illegal commercial use of 14 plots in Madina Town including Plot No.56 Chenab Market, Plot No.8.Z.J, 10.Z.J, 16.Z.J, 18.Z.J, 3.X.ISR, 5.X.ISR, 9.X.ISR, 21, 23, 50, 67.X.ISR, 42.X.19 and KSR-11X. Therefore premises of these plots were sealed and further action against their owners was under progress, he added.