FDA Seals Plot For Illegal Construction

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 07:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed a plot over an illegal construction in Millat Town, here on Saturday.

A spokesman for the FDA said that an enforcement team, headed by Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked various colonies and found illegal construction on a plot, No.

223-E, in Millat Town.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed the plot premises and warned the owner to get approval before construction on the plot; otherwise, he would be sent behind bars.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachment from a public park in the private housing colony, Jahan-e-Undlus, he added.

