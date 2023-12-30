FDA Seals Plot For Illegal Construction
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed a plot over an illegal construction in Millat Town, here on Saturday.
A spokesman for the FDA said that an enforcement team, headed by Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked various colonies and found illegal construction on a plot, No.
223-E, in Millat Town.
Therefore, the FDA team sealed the plot premises and warned the owner to get approval before construction on the plot; otherwise, he would be sent behind bars.
Meanwhile, the FDA team also removed encroachment from a public park in the private housing colony, Jahan-e-Undlus, he added.