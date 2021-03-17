FDA seals plot, retrieves state land

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed a plot over illegal construction in Madina Town and retrieved state land from land grabbers in Ahmad Nagar.

FDA spokesman said that FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked various residential colonies and found illegal construction on a plot W-132 in Madina Town without approval of construction map under building laws.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed premises of the plot and warned the plot owner to get the map approved first and then start construction, otherwise, strict action would be taken against him if he again violated the laws.

Meanwhile, FDA enforcement team retrieved two plots of state land including 207-A and 544-C from illegal possession of 'Qabza Mafia' in Ahmad Nagar besides removing encroachments from different roads in Allama Iqbal Colony.