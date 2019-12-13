FDA seals properties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed different properties on violations of laws on Friday.

FDA spokesperson said the teams sealed property No. 57 and 562/F in Gulistan Colony being used for commercial purpose without getting approval from authorities concerned.

FDA also sealed office of a private housing colony, Omega Residensia, situated in Iqbal stadium.