FDA Seals Properties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

FDA seals properties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed different properties on violations of laws on Friday.

FDA spokesperson said the teams sealed property No. 57 and 562/F in Gulistan Colony being used for commercial purpose without getting approval from authorities concerned.

FDA also sealed office of a private housing colony, Omega Residensia, situated in Iqbal stadium.

More Stories From Pakistan

