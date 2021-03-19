FDA seals residential, commercial plots

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots and stopped illegal constructions in residential areas and commercial markets on Friday.

According to the FDA sources, the enforcement team visited different colonies andsealed a plot No 15-B in Gulberg area, plot No 405/L and 371/L in Allama Iqbal Colony.

The construction was ongoing on plots without approval of the building plan.