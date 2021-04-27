UrduPoint.com
FDA Seals Three Illegal Colonies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal colonies in different parts of Faisalabad and demolished their structures.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that FDA enforcement team during operation against illegal housing schemes sealed three schemes including Al-Noor Garden, Rehman Garden of Chak No.

100-JB and Azafi Abadi Ghulam Muhammad Abad as these were developed without departmental approval.

Illegal installations and constructions in these colonies were demolished and developers of these housing schemes were warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they start sale of any plot in these colonies without their legalization, spokesman added.

