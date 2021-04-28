FDA seals three illegal colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal colonies and demolished their structures and installations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal colonies and demolished their structures and installations.

FDA spokesman said on Wednesday that enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya took strict action against illegal housing schemes and sealed three colonies including Madina Villas, al-Karm Villas and Azafi Abadi in Chak No.

245-RB as these colonies were developed without completing legal requirements.

Developers of these colonies were also directed to avoid from selling plots before legalization of these schemes otherwise, strict legal action would be initiated against them.