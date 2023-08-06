Open Menu

FDA Seals Three Illegal Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FDA seals three illegal colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the FDA said here on Sunday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies including New Lyallpur City Chak No 225-RB, SS Avenue in Chak No 215-RB and Shehbaz Nagar in Chak No 7-JB illegal as these schemes were developed without permission and without completing codal requirements.

Hence, Enforcement Team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, demolished structure of these illicit housing colonies and sealed their premises including sales offices.

The developers of these colonies were also warned to complete all legal requirements before sale of any plots in these schemes otherwise they would have to face the music.

The FDA also appealed to the public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies as no utility service would be provided to the residents of such colonies until and unless these were legalized, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Music Sale Imtiaz Ali Sunday All From Housing

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

1 hour ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan