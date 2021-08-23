FDA seals three illegal schemes

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday sealed three illegal housing schemes and demolished its structures and sales offices

A spokesperson for the FDA said that an enforcement team during operation against illegal housing schemes sealed three schemes including Hafiz VIP Block, Nasir Block in Chak 219-RB andadditional locality in Talianwala.

The colonies were being developed without the approval from the FDA.