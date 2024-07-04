FDA seals three plots over illegal business

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three plots on the charge of running gas decanting and petrol filling business illegally.

FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that FDA team checked status and usage of various plots and found 3 plots in Madina Town where illegal business of gas decanting and petrol filling was continuing with great impunity.

Therefore, the enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam sealed premises of these plots including 67-Y-RSR, B-Y-RSR,73-Y-RSR and warned their owners to refrain from illegal business activities, otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars, he added.