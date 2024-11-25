FDA Seals Two Plots
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:52 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority, in a crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies, sealed two plots in Millat Town on Monday.
The constructions were being made without approval of the building plan from the authority concerned.
According to official sources, challans against owners have been sent to court for further proceedings.
The sealed constructions included plot No 138 and 139. The owners have been directed to get formal approval for construction of buildings.
