Open Menu

FDA Seals Two Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:52 PM

FDA seals two plots

The Faisalabad Development Authority, in a crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies, sealed two plots in Millat Town on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority, in a crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies, sealed two plots in Millat Town on Monday.

The constructions were being made without approval of the building plan from the authority concerned.

According to official sources, challans against owners have been sent to court for further proceedings.

The sealed constructions included plot No 138 and 139. The owners have been directed to get formal approval for construction of buildings.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Court

Recent Stories

Police officer martyred, 70 others injured by 'Teh ..

Police officer martyred, 70 others injured by 'Tehreek-e-Fasad:' Azma Bokhari

59 seconds ago
 Lahore AQI slightly improves

Lahore AQI slightly improves

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather to persist

Cold, dry weather to persist

1 minute ago
 Three power thieves caught

Three power thieves caught

1 minute ago
 Abducted girl recovered within a week

Abducted girl recovered within a week

7 minutes ago
 Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Ac ..

Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..

7 minutes ago
Call to enforce laws to curb violence against wome ..

Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women

7 minutes ago
 Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit poi ..

Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points

7 minutes ago
 Workshops held on best practices in online educati ..

Workshops held on best practices in online education

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official d ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

24 minutes ago
 PJA launches another training program on professio ..

PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..

7 minutes ago
 Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan