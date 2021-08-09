FDA seeks public proposals about master plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sought proposals from the public for the proposed Faisalabad master plan 2021-41.

According to the FDA project coordinator, the proposals will be made part of the plan if found worth it.

In this regard, a consultative meeting would give final touch to the proposed master plan at the FDA complex on August 17.

He said that a team of experts had prepared the plan in which all necessary information has been given and projects have been pointed out for future development.