FDA sends cases against 20 shopkeepers to court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in a crackdown against encroachments, challaned 20 shopkeepers and sent their cases to court of special magistrate.

According to the spokesperson, an inspection team visited Gulifshan Colony, Jhang Road and Islamnagar areas and removed encroachments in front of shops.

The team also warned shopkeepers to avoid re-establishing illegal setup, otherwise,their items will be confiscated and legal action will be initiated against violators.