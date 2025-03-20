Open Menu

FDA Sets Target Of Planting 10,000 Saplings In Current Drive

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM

FDA sets target of planting 10,000 saplings in current drive

On the occasion of the International Forests Day, the Faisalabad development Authority has set a target of planting 10,000 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of the International Forests Day, the Faisalabad development Authority has set a target of planting 10,000 saplings.

In this regard, on March 21, while celebrating the International Day of Forests, 2,000 saplings will be planted simultaneously in the FDA City Sargodha Road, while the target of planting 8,000 saplings has been assigned to private housing societies.

This was stated during a meeting chaired by Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here Thursday. Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind and others were present on the occasion.

The DG said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, the FDA will contribute significantly to the plantation campaign by planting trees on a large scale, so all officers and staff should participate in the plantation movement with national zeal.

FDA has vast opportunities and land available to plant maximum trees, which should be taken advantage of and no effort should be spared in planting useful plants, he said.

He directed that private housing societies should also be kept active in planting trees and an awareness campaign should be continued to raise awareness about plantation.

