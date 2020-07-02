UrduPoint.com
FDA Sets Up Special Counter At Kidmat Markaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:29 PM

A special counter has been set up at Kidmat Markaz to receive applications regarding approval of private housing schemes establishment, commercial and residential building maps and other official matters

The special counter at Khidmat Markaz started working here on Thursday.

This was informed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja to review the strategy for departmental action on applicants received through Portal of Khidmat Markaz.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Town Planning and Estate Management Directors Mehr Ayub, Dr Anam,Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Focal person Abdullah Noor and other officers were also present.

The DG said that the the proceedings would be completed on the applications received through the Portalof Khidmat Markaz and speedy relief would be provided to the applicants through systemof information technology.

