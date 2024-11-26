FDA Smart Cards Available At One-window Counter For Property Owners
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has prepared and made available smart cards at its one-window counter for property owners in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.
Director General (DG) FDA said that FDA had prepared 2367 smart cards and informed the property owners to collect their cards from one-window counter. He said that 657 property owners received their cards whereas 216 smart cards were re-prepared as ownerships were changed due to transfer of properties.
He said that 1494 smart cards are available at one-window counter and necessary facilities were provided to facilitate the property owners.
