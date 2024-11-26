Open Menu

FDA Smart Cards Available At One-window Counter For Property Owners

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

FDA smart cards available at one-window counter for property owners

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has prepared and made available smart cards at its one-window counter for property owners in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has prepared and made available smart cards at its one-window counter for property owners in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.

Director General (DG) FDA said that FDA had prepared 2367 smart cards and informed the property owners to collect their cards from one-window counter. He said that 657 property owners received their cards whereas 216 smart cards were re-prepared as ownerships were changed due to transfer of properties.

He said that 1494 smart cards are available at one-window counter and necessary facilities were provided to facilitate the property owners.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market From

Recent Stories

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

1 minute ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

54 seconds ago
 Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

56 seconds ago
 Mushaira held at arts council

Mushaira held at arts council

58 seconds ago
 WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successf ..

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

59 seconds ago
 Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED ..

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

1 minute ago
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensi ..

Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog

14 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi ..

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into a ..

Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..

5 minutes ago
 94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

1 minute ago
 RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road clos ..

RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures

1 minute ago
 Man killed, six injured in road accident

Man killed, six injured in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan