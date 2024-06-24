FDA sports complex starts morning shift

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to start morning shifts in the FDA city sports complex to provide indoor games and recreational facilities to people.

The timing for the morning shift will be 6a.m. to 10a.m.

This was decided in a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Monday. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi and others were present. During the meeting, interviews of 72 applicants for membership were also conducted. The meeting also accepted the proposal for temporary membership to overseas Pakistanis during their stay in Pakistan.