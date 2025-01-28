FDA Sports Complex To Be Upgraded: DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking necessary steps to upgrade FDA Sports Complex for expanding its facilities whereas a fully equipped cafeteria would be operational soon, said Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary.
During his visit, he inspected facilities at FDA City Sports Complex and took a round of its indoor courts and other areas.He directed the management of the sports complex to provide quality facilities in addition to ensuring cleanliness, maintaining tight security and safeguarding all assets.
He urged the complex staff to prioritize the proper upkeep of the facility to ensure its long-term functionality.
He also inspected the cafeteria and reviewed the kitchen machinery and equipment procured for food preparation and directed the staff to install and functionalize these items and ensure their safety and durability.
He also directed to ensure strict hygiene standards in the cafeteria and offer high-quality services to the complex members. It was revealed during the visit that experts from Chenab Club have been hired for the setup and management of cafeteria in FDA Sports Complex for ensuring highest standards of its operation.
Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, IT Director Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director of Engineering Talha Tabassum, Sports Complex Manager Rizwana Kamal and others were also present.
