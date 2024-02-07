FDA sports complex to provide pleasant environment for indoor games: DG

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that the recently inaugurated sports complex would provide healthy activities in a pleasant environment to people for indoor games

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that the recently inaugurated sports complex would provide healthy activities in a pleasant environment to people for indoor games.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he appreciated the chief engineer, concerned officers and other team in the speedy completion of the complex.

He said that modern courts for indoor games, facilities, complex building, its location and attractive environment have been highly appreciated by the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He directed for hiring services of expert coaches for indoor games on early basis and stressed on making the security issues comprehensive for the safety of installations, machines and other equipment in the sports complex besides their regular cleansing.