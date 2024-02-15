FDA Sports Complex’s Membership Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The membership for FDA sports complex has started for which the membership forms are available in the office of sports complex, Sargodha Road.
In this regard, a meeting was held in the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Thursday, during which Director General FDA Mohammad Asif Chaudhry briefed about the administrative affairs of the sports complex.
The commissioner directed for functionalising the complex immediately as well as posting of coaches/instructors without delay. She nominated DG FDA as the Secretary of the Sports Complex Management Committee.
Director General FDA said that according to the decision of the management committee, the membership forms will be available against Rs 5,000 per form.
The membership fee for first 100 members will be Rs 200,000 each member after that fee for next 500 members will be charged Rs 400,000 each member.
According to the monthly packages for different games, the fixed monthly charge will be Rs 2000, while for all indoor games the fee will be Rs 7,000 per month. Rs 1200 will be for one game, Rs 10,000 for all indoor games for families and special fee for gymnasium will be Rs 3,000.
The sports complex has separate facilities for men and women including gymnasium, swimming pools, badminton courts, table tennis, squash, basketball, tennis lawn, snooker, chess, carom, play area for children, 1450 feet long jogging rack, parking area, kitchen, dining hall, toilets blocks with changing rooms and other recreational facilities.
