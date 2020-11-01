FDA Staff Union distributes bicycles among 5 employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The Staff Union of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) distributed bicycles among its five employees through balloting. During a formal ceremony, FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja gave away bicycles to Baildar Imran, Baildar Naseer, Baildar Akram, watchman Adnan and Naib Qasid Rana Qamar.

Chairman FDA Staff Union Aslam Gujjar said the staff union would take steps for welfare of the employees.

Chairman FDA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, President Staff Union Hajji Abdur Rasheed and others were also present.