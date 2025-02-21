FDA Starts Crackdown Against Commercial Use Of Residential Properties
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a crackdown against illegal commercial use of residential properties under its jurisdiction in Faisalabad.
Presiding over a meeting, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary reviewed illegal commercialization of residential properties and directed to bring unauthorized commercialization of residential properties under legal regulations without delay by adopting zero-tolerance policy against illegal commercialization of residential properties in the district.
He said that departmental action should be taken against the owners of residential properties who were using them for commercial purposes illegal. During survey, such properties were identified and now these properties should be sealed without any discrimination if their owners failed to comply with issued notices and departmental instructions.
He also stressed the need for expediting applications related to property commercialization so that the applicants could receive timely relief.
He also emphasized for strict enforcement of building bylaws and warned that any violations of approved building plans — whether for residential or commercial structures — would not be tolerated at any cost.
He directed the FDA officials to closely monitor the performance of field staff to ensure their accountability over any negligence or delays in official duties.
During meeting, various pending applications for property commercialization were reviewed and the FDA Director General issued necessary directives to process them as per policies and regulations.
He said that FDA was committed to maintaining urban planning discipline to ensuring compliance with legal procedures.
He stressed the need to expedite efforts for recovery of all pending dues and said that in this connection strict should be taken against the violators and defaulters.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Iqra Murtaza, Adnan Shehzad and others were also present in the meeting.
