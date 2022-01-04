UrduPoint.com

FDA Starts Digital Transfer Operation System Of Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started a digital transfer operation system of properties from the beginning of New Year 2022

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir said that a digital operation system would be helpful for transfer of properties in transparent manners.

Work on digitization of records was underway to convert the FDA on most modern lines. This system will help to control fake transfer of properties, fraud, fabrications etc.

He said that now all work of transfer of property would be done through a digital system. Under this system, the purchaser of the property will be issued a transfer letter on security paper, he said adding that an ownership card will also be issued to the buyer inscribed with particulars of the property.

