FDA Starts Implementation Of PULSE System

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

FDA starts implementation of PULSE system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started implementation of most modern system “Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE)” to facilitate masses by ensuring transparency in property-related matters.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha said here on Sunday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was taking keen interest in the PULSE which would help in speedy issuance of approval of proposed building and completion plans, completion of town planning reports and possession slips, collection of related fees and dues in addition to tracking the departmental actions on specific files through a digital dashboard.

He also directed the relevant FDA departments to immediately implement the reforms which would be operational in FDA City.

He also directed the FDA officers to report updates under their respective user IDs to the Director Town Planning-I so that PULSE functionality could be ensured.

He said that the digital dashboard would allow real-time monitoring of departmental actions on the cases in addition to collection of the fees and dues. This system would also streamline the departmental processes and enhance FDA efficiency in property management services, he added.

