FDA starts land-use survey

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :

Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram constituted various teams and directed them to complete the survey on top priority basis.

He said that Punjab government had prohibited the use of agriculture land for other purpose. In this connection, a comprehensive survey was commenced after which strict action would be taken against the violators.

The survey teams would compile their reports by identifying all kinds of lands so that cultivatable land could be protected from the use of development of housing schemes, he added.