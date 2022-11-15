UrduPoint.com

FDA Starts Land-use Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

FDA starts land-use survey

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started land-use survey on Tuesday to ensure protection to agriculture areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started land-use survey on Tuesday to ensure protection to agriculture areas.

Director General FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram constituted various teams and directed them to complete the survey on top priority basis.

He said that Punjab government had prohibited the use of agriculture land for other purpose. In this connection, a comprehensive survey was commenced after which strict action would be taken against the violators.

The survey teams would compile their reports by identifying all kinds of lands so that cultivatable land could be protected from the use of development of housing schemes, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Agriculture All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

40 seconds ago
 145 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

145 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

41 seconds ago
 Finland's Largest Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Facil ..

Finland's Largest Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Facility to Be Built by 2027

43 seconds ago
 Red Cross says first medical aid convoy arrives in ..

Red Cross says first medical aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital

45 seconds ago
 NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troo ..

NATO Trained 'Tens of Thousands' of Ukrainian Troops Prior to EU Mission - Stolt ..

4 minutes ago
 BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th c ..

BISE announces date for online enrollment of 9th class students

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.