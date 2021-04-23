UrduPoint.com
FDA Stopped Illegal Constructions On 3 Plots

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

FDA stopped illegal constructions on 3 plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified operations against constructions made in violation of the building by-laws in residential and commercial markets.

The enforcement teams sealed constructions on three plots in Millat Town area on Friday.

An FDA spokesperson said the constructions had been stopped on plot numbers 62, 507 and 508 in D-block, Millat Town.

