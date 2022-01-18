UrduPoint.com

FDA Stops Construction On 10 Plots

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed construction on 10 commercial plots and demolished illegal construction in different areas here Tuesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team during checking found that construction was underway on nine commercial plots in Sir Syed Town and one in Allama Iqbal Town.

The team stopped construction over plots Nos 174, 175, 197, 198 in A-block, 533-B, and plotsNos 195, 196,197 in K-block and 333 in Allama Iqbal Town.

