FDA Stops Constructions On 34 Illegal Commercial Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:21 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped illegal construction over 34 commercial plots and sealed an illegal private housing scheme on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped illegal construction over 34 commercial plots and sealed an illegal private housing scheme on Thursday.

According to official sources, an enforcement team stopped construction on shops and buildings forcommercial purposes without getting approval in Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town, and Mai Di Jhuggiareas.

More Stories From Pakistan

