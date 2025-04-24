FDA stops establishing two illegal schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority stopped establishing two illegal housing schemes on Bagewal road on Thursday.

According to official sources, the enforcement teams demolished structures in two additional localities in Chak No 198/R-B, Baghewal.

The localities were being established without approval.

The operation was supervised by Faran Siddique Hashmi, Estate Officer.