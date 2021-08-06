FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed illegal construction on four plots and removed encroachments in the city.

According to the FDA sources, the enforcement team stopped construction on plots No RSR-139, RSR-141,Y-39 in Madina Town and Plot No 175 in city housing schemes Chak No 234 over constructing buildings on state land.

Meanwhile, an anti-encroachment team removed illegal setups in Allama Iqbal Town and Madina Town areas.