UrduPoint.com

FDA Stops Illegal Construction On Two Commercial Plots

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped the construction on two commercial plots in Millat Town area here on Tuesday for not taking approval.

On the direction of FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya stopped the construction over plot No 736-B and plot No 313-D in Millat Town for not taking approval of maps prior to construction.

The team warned the shopkeepers to follow commercialization policyand get approval before construction, otherwise, they would have toface legal action.

