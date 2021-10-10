UrduPoint.com

FDA Stops Illegal Constructions On 10 Commercial Plots

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) stopped commercial purposes construction on 10 plots for being illegal, here on Sunday.

An FDA spokesperson said that the enforcement team sealed plots number 293, 294, 295, 297, 304 in D-block and plot No 218 and 180 in F-block and plot No 1 and 3 in E-block, Millat Town.

The constructions were continuing on these plots without approval and paying commercialisation fee.

The team also stopped construction on a plot No PSR-X-40/139 in Madina Town.

