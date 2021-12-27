FDA stops illegal constructions on 3 plots

The Faisalabad Development Authority stopped illegal construction on three plots in different localities on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority stopped illegal construction on three plots in different localities on Monday.

According to official sources, the enforcement teams sealed constructions on two plots in Sir Syed Town and one in Madina town area.

The constructions have been stopped on plot No 585 and 586 in Sir Syed Town and plot No 65 in Y-block, Madina town.

The violators of building by laws would be dealt with iron hands, the sources said.