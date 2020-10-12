FDA takes action against illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) taking action against illegal housing colonies, demolished structures at Rehman Town of Chak No.100-JB. A spokesman for the FDA said on Monday that FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja directed the officers concerned to launch a vigorous campaign against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.

FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya demolished illegal structures of Rehman Town Chak No.100-JB. The FDA team also took possession of lands allocated for utility services in two housing schemes including Jalal Town and new Fareed Town Chak No.196-RB.

Developers of these schemes earmarked some plots for parks, mosques, graveyard,solid waste management, etc. but later these land were usurped for sale, therefore,the FDA teams installed boards of "Public Sites" at these places.