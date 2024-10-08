FDA takes action against three illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority foiled an attempt to establish three illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority foiled an attempt to establish three illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city on Thursday.

A team headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin sealed offices of the illegal colonies which were being established at Chak No 67-RB and Chak No 189-RB.

The developers have been directed to fulfil all legal requirements before the launching of the schemes, otherwise criminal cases will be registered against them.