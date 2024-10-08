FDA Takes Action Against Three Illegal Housing Colonies
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority foiled an attempt to establish three illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority foiled an attempt to establish three illegal housing colonies in various parts of the city on Thursday.
A team headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin sealed offices of the illegal colonies which were being established at Chak No 67-RB and Chak No 189-RB.
The developers have been directed to fulfil all legal requirements before the launching of the schemes, otherwise criminal cases will be registered against them.
Recent Stories
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health facilities
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 21
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visits martyred army officer's reside ..
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor
PPP delegation calls on PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting9 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program9 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes9 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP9 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DHQ hospital to review health facilities3 minutes ago
-
Walk marks National Disaster Awareness Day3 minutes ago
-
Court postpones indictment of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Oct 213 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visits martyred army officer's residence3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Ambassador7 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor7 minutes ago
-
PPP delegation calls on PM7 minutes ago