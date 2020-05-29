FDA taking special measures to promote housing sector: DG

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that special measures were being taken for the promotion of housing sector and developers should follow the relevant rules for ensuring transparency and discipline in town planning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) -:Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that special measures were being taken for the promotion of housing sector and developers should follow the relevant rules for ensuring transparency and discipline in town planning.

He said on Friday that developers were being facilitated at one window counter and the cases of approval of new housing schemes were being dealt on top priority basis.

He made it clear that public interest would be protected at all costs to save them from any fraudulent act.

He asked the citizens to check the legal status of housing schemes and official revenue record prior to purchase plots.