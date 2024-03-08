FDA Team Removes Encroachments In Madina Town Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM
An anti-encroachment team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) removed encroachments in Madina Town and its adjacent areas.
According to official sources, the teams confiscated articles of the shopkeepers and sent challan against them to court.
The encroachment team headed by Inspector Aslam Ansari warned the shopkeepers and vendors to avoid blocking footpaths otherwise they would be booked.
