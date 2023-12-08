FDA to accelerate recovery drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Junaid Hasan Manj has directed the FDA officers to expedite their efforts for speeding up their recovery drive.

During a meeting here on Friday, he said that finance was imperative to run affairs of any department in a smooth manner in addition to undertaking development projects and providing quality service.

Therefore, the FDA officers should accelerate the recovery campaign and ensure 100 percent recovery of FDA dues and arrears especially from the residents of Katchi Abadies, he said and directed the FDA officials to immediately issue final warning to all defaulters and instruct them to pay FDA dues voluntarily or be ready to face the music.

He also directed the FDA officers to continuously check illegal construction and use of residential plots for commercial purposes without payment of commercialization fee.

Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Afzaal Ansari and others were also present in the meeting.