FDA To Auction 199 Domestic, Commercial Properties

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

FDA to auction 199 domestic, commercial properties

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction its 199 domestic and commercial properties here on October 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction its 199 domestic and commercial properties here on October 25.

These properties included 99 mohalla shops, 47 plots in commercial center in Ahmad Nagar, 8 shops in commercial center in Millat Town, 6 plots measuring 3.

5-marla and 6-marla in A and C blocks of Millat Town.

At least 19 shops in upper ground floor, 16 shops in lower ground floor of Gulistan plaza, Millat Road Gulistan Colony and 9.3-kanal land adjacent to hockey stadium will also be leased out on the same date.

The plots allocated for utility purposes -- health and education facilities measuring 1 to 6 kanal in 14 different housing schemes will also be auctioned.

