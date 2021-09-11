UrduPoint.com

FDA To Auction 257 Properties On Sep 28 & 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

FDA to auction 257 properties on Sep 28 & 29

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 257 properties in various residential colonies and commercial markets here on September 28-29, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 257 properties in various residential colonies and commercial markets here on September 28-29, 2021.

Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem said on Saturday that all arrangements are being completed rapidly to auction these properties which include residential plots, shops and public welfare areas in private housing schemes.

He said that 31 shops and 16 plots measuring 4-marla each were situated at Commercial Center Millat Town while 154 shops were situated in Ahmad Nagar. Similarly, lower floor of 16 shops and upper floor of 13 shops was available for auction in Gulistan Plaza Gulistan Colony No. 2 whereas public welfare plots were available in 26 residential schemes.

Meanwhile, 9.3 kanal area will be leased out near Hockey Stadium Madina Town while a 7-marla plot will be auctioned in Madina Town, he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Gulistan September Market All Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 a ..

Pakistan reiterates condemnation of September 11 attacks in New York: FO

35 seconds ago
 US Hopes to Strengthen Alliance With NATO Despite ..

US Hopes to Strengthen Alliance With NATO Despite Disappointment on Afghanistan ..

37 seconds ago
 NAC to synergize agriculture education, research: ..

NAC to synergize agriculture education, research: Fakhar Imam

38 seconds ago
 Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germ ..

Kiev Presses for On-Paper Guarantees From US, Germany on Gas Transit - President ..

6 minutes ago
 Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - ..

Taxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Corona claims three more lives in Swat

Corona claims three more lives in Swat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.