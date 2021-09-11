FDA to auction 257 properties on Sep 28 & 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 257 properties in various residential colonies and commercial markets here on September 28-29, 2021.

Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem said on Saturday that all arrangements are being completed rapidly to auction these properties which include residential plots, shops and public welfare areas in private housing schemes.

He said that 31 shops and 16 plots measuring 4-marla each were situated at Commercial Center Millat Town while 154 shops were situated in Ahmad Nagar. Similarly, lower floor of 16 shops and upper floor of 13 shops was available for auction in Gulistan Plaza Gulistan Colony No. 2 whereas public welfare plots were available in 26 residential schemes.

Meanwhile, 9.3 kanal area will be leased out near Hockey Stadium Madina Town while a 7-marla plot will be auctioned in Madina Town, he added.