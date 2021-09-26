FDA to auction 257 properties on Sep 28-29

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 257 properties in various residential colonies and commercial markets here on Sept 28-29, 2021.

FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem said on Sunday all arrangements had been completed to auction the properties which include residential plots, shops and public welfare areas in private housing schemes in Faisalabad.

He said that 31 shops and 16 plots measuring 4-marla each are situated at Commercial Center Millat Town while 154 shops are situated at Ahmad Nagar.

Similarly, lower floor of 16 shops and upper floor of 13 shops is available for auction in Gulistan Plaza Gulistan Colony No 2 whereas public welfare plots are available in 26 residential schemes.

Meanwhile, 9.3-kanal area will be leased out near Hockey Stadium Madina Town while a 7-marla plot will be auctioned in Madina Town, he added.