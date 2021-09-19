UrduPoint.com

FDA To Auction 423 Plots

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

FDA to auction 423 plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) formed a 7-member committee to monitor the auction process of 423 plots in FDA City here on September 20 to 21, 2021.

A spokesman for the authority said on Sunday that Director Estate-II would be the chairman of committee, while FDA Director Finance Mian Yasir Anwar, Director Town Planning-1, Deputy Director Estate Management-II, Assistant Director Management-II and representative of Divisional Commissioner would be its members.

He said the committee would also be responsible for reviewing the entire arrangements regarding open auction of plots in FDA City on Monday-Tuesday.

The spokesman said that there were 50 plots commercial plots, which would be auctioned on September 20, 21. Similarly, 233 plots were sprawling over 1-kanal area each, while 125 plots were of 10-marla and 6 plots were of 5-marla each.

He said the FDA City was located at a very attractive site near Motorway at Sargodha Road, where all necessary facilities had been provided including wide roads, parks, electricity supply etc.

A strong security system was also active in FDA City, while construction of boundary wall aroundthe city was in its last phase, the spokesman added.

