UrduPoint.com

FDA To Auction 423 Plots On Sept 20-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:11 PM

FDA to auction 423 plots on Sept 20-21

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 423 plots in the FDA City on Sept 20-21, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 423 plots in the FDA City on Sept 20-21, 2021.

Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem said on Monday that all arrangements were being completed for the auction of plots including 50 commercial plots.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

40 seconds ago
 Great nations never forget their heroes: Maj-Gen A ..

Great nations never forget their heroes: Maj-Gen Asif Mehmood

42 seconds ago
 Indonesia reports 4,413 new COVID-19 cases, 612 mo ..

Indonesia reports 4,413 new COVID-19 cases, 612 more deaths

45 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka launches tourism promotion initiatives w ..

Sri Lanka launches tourism promotion initiatives with Russia, Ukraine

49 seconds ago
 Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.