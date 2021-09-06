FDA To Auction 423 Plots On Sept 20-21
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 423 plots in the FDA City on Sept 20-21, 2021.
Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem said on Monday that all arrangements were being completed for the auction of plots including 50 commercial plots.