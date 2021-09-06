FDA to auction 423 plots on Sept 20-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will auction 423 plots in the FDA City on Sept 20-21, 2021.

Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem said on Monday that all arrangements were being completed for the auction of plots including 50 commercial plots.