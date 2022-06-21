FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on 25th

Faisalabad Development Authority will hold an auction of 45 commercial and residential plots of different measurements in FDA City on June 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority will hold an auction of 45 commercial and residential plots of different measurements in FDA City on June 25.

According to FDA sources, the auction of plots reserved for public utility and a hospital will also be held on the same date.

Nine plots of one kanal measurement, four plots of 10 marla and 32 commercial plots will be put in auction.

The terms and conditions have been displayed outside the FDA complex.