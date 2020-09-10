FDA to auction 49 commercial, residential plots in FDA city

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority will auction 49 commercial and residential plots in FDA city on September 14.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that 11 commercial and 28 residential plots located at very suitable place would be auctioned.

Reviewing the terms and conditions of the auction, the DG said that the auction should be held in free and transparent manners and all interested persons should be facilitated.

He said the FDA city was a wide and organized housing project whichhad vast scope of business opportunities for businessmen.