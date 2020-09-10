UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA To Auction 49 Commercial, Residential Plots In FDA City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:42 PM

FDA to auction 49 commercial, residential plots in FDA city

Faisalabad Development Authority will auction 49 commercial and residential plots in FDA city on September 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority will auction 49 commercial and residential plots in FDA city on September 14.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that 11 commercial and 28 residential plots located at very suitable place would be auctioned.

Reviewing the terms and conditions of the auction, the DG said that the auction should be held in free and transparent manners and all interested persons should be facilitated.

He said the FDA city was a wide and organized housing project whichhad vast scope of business opportunities for businessmen.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business September All Housing

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

15 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

37 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

46 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

54 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts of th ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1371.380 kg drugs in 18 operations; arr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.