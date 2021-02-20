FDA to auction 532 plots on March 3-4

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced to auction 532 plots in FDA City on March 3 and 4, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced to auction 532 plots in FDA City on March 3 and 4, 2021.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that there were 61 commercial plots measuring one kanal each in the FDA city.

Similarly, 262 plots of one kanal each are residential category and 196 residential plots of 10 marla each and 13 residential plots of 5 marla each are located in FDA City which would be auctioned on the above mentioned dates.

He said that successful bidder would have to pay 1/3 of the total amount within 7 days after the auction while remaining amount would be received through installments.