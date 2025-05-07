FDA to auction 538 residential, commercial plots on May 14

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction 538 residential and commercial plots here on May 14, 2025 (Wednesday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction 538 residential and commercial plots here on May 14, 2025 (Wednesday).

FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the auction would be held at 11 a.m. at Project Management Unit FDA City Sargodha Road where 261 plots of one kanal area, 107 plots of 10 marla, 148 commercial plots, four pieces of land for marquees/hospital and petrol pumps, eight plots of utility sites and 10 plots of one kanal and ten marla area would be offered for bidding.

He said that on the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu reviewed the necessary arrangements for the auction.

He informed that complete guidance and necessary information are being provided to the interested parties to participate in the bidding.

He said that two plots of land of about six and a half kanals each have been allocated for setting up a marquee in Block A-7 of FDA City, which will be leased through auction. Similarly, about seven kanals of land for setting up a hospital and two and a half kanals of land for a petrol pump are also being leased in this block.

He said that the FDA City Housing Scheme is equipped with excellent development and basic facilities and a sufficient number of commercial plots are available on its main boulevard, 220 feet wide road, which will be auctioned for sale.

It has also been decided to sell and lease out eight plots of one and a half kanals of land allocated for dispensary in Blocks B-1, C-5, D-1 and E-1, he added.

He informed about the location details of residential plots and said that 261 residential plots of one kanal area selected for auction are located in different blocks of FDA City.

He said that 16 plots are in Block A-5, three in A-6, thirty nine in A-7, fifteen in B-1, thirty three in B-4, twenty one in C-2, eleven in C-5, thirty in C-6, nine in D-1, forty six in D-2, seventeen in E-1, fourteen in E-2, one in E-4, three plots each in F-3 and F-4. Similarly, 107 residential plots of ten marla area including two in Block A-1, five in A-5, two in A-6, one in A-7, 21 in B-3, 11 in C-4, 52 in D-3, six in D-4, four in E-3 and one plot in F5 will be offered for bidding in the auction.

He said that eight plots of one kanal and two plots of ten marla available after cancellation of allotment for some reason will also be auctioned, according to the details of which, plots of one kanal each in Blocks A-6 and A-7, one kanal each in C-4, two plots in D-1 and D-2, one plot each in Blocks D-4 and F-2 of ten marla area are included.

Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu has informed that information about the terms and conditions for participating in the auction can be obtained during office hours. In this regard, contact can be made on the phone numbers 0418810967 and 8810968, he added.