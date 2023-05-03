FDA to auction 551 plots of FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction 551 plots in FDA city, Sargodha Road.

According to official sources, the auction will be held on May 17-18 at the office of the project management unit.

At least 124 commercial plots, 289 plots measuring 1 kanal, 117 plots 10 marla and 5 plots of 5 marla and 16 other cancelled plots will be included in the auction.