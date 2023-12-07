FDA To Auction Commercial, Residential Plots On Dec 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will hold an open auction for the sale
of residential, commercial plots of different size and lease out the vast land in
FDA City here on December 21.
This was disclosed by FDA Additional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj
while addressing a meeting here on Thursday.
The meeting was apprised that two plots measuring 5.5-kanal each located
in A7-block for the construction of hotel/marquees will be put on bidding for
leasing out on annual basis.
Several shops measuring two Marla in different blocks, commercial plots
measuring 1-kanal besides residential plots of 1-kanal, 10-Marla, and 5-Marla
will be auctioned.
The auction will be held at the office of PMU, FDA city Sargodha road at 11a.m.