FDA To Auction Commercial, Residential Plots On Dec 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FDA to auction commercial, residential plots on Dec 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will hold an open auction for the sale

of residential, commercial plots of different size and lease out the vast land in

FDA City here on December 21.

This was disclosed by FDA Additional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj

while addressing a meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was apprised that two plots measuring 5.5-kanal each located

in A7-block for the construction of hotel/marquees will be put on bidding for

leasing out on annual basis.

Several shops measuring two Marla in different blocks, commercial plots

measuring 1-kanal besides residential plots of 1-kanal, 10-Marla, and 5-Marla

will be auctioned.

The auction will be held at the office of PMU, FDA city Sargodha road at 11a.m.

