FDA to auction plots, shops on May 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would auction plots and shops on May 25, 2023.

Director Estate Management FDA Sohail Maqsood Pannu said here on Monday that the Authority would auction 49 shops at Commercial Centre Ahmad Nagar and 99 Mohallah Shops in Ahmad Nagar.

Similarly, public utility plots in eight private housing schemes would also be auctioned. These plots have the measurement from 10 Marlas to 4.5 kanal and these are situated at Khalid Town Chak No 7-JB, Green Valley Chak No.

234-RB, Meadows Phase-I Chak No.234-RB, Orchard Homes Chak No.239, Usman Block Chak No.120-JB, Riaz-ul-Jannah Chak No.7-JB, Four Season Phase-II Chak No.234-RB and Prime City Chak No.239-RB.

Meanwhile, the FDA would also lease out its shops situated at upper ground floor, first floor and halls of second floor which have the measurement of 256 square feet each.

The auction would be held at FDA Complex situated near DHQ Hospital on May 25 and the more information in this regard could be obtained from FDA office, he added.