UrduPoint.com

FDA To Auction Plots, Shops On May 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FDA to auction plots, shops on May 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would auction plots and shops on May 25, 2023.

Director Estate Management FDA Sohail Maqsood Pannu said here on Monday that the Authority would auction 49 shops at Commercial Centre Ahmad Nagar and 99 Mohallah Shops in Ahmad Nagar.

Similarly, public utility plots in eight private housing schemes would also be auctioned. These plots have the measurement from 10 Marlas to 4.5 kanal and these are situated at Khalid Town Chak No 7-JB, Green Valley Chak No.

234-RB, Meadows Phase-I Chak No.234-RB, Orchard Homes Chak No.239, Usman Block Chak No.120-JB, Riaz-ul-Jannah Chak No.7-JB, Four Season Phase-II Chak No.234-RB and Prime City Chak No.239-RB.

Meanwhile, the FDA would also lease out its shops situated at upper ground floor, first floor and halls of second floor which have the measurement of 256 square feet each.

The auction would be held at FDA Complex situated near DHQ Hospital on May 25 and the more information in this regard could be obtained from FDA office, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad May From Housing

Recent Stories

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of pr ..

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at ..

19 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

34 minutes ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Education Academy first graduation ..

49 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, An ..

SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, Anti-Money Laundering procedures

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.